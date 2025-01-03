Battling Swiatek takes Poland into United Cup semifinals

SYDNEY - Poland returned to the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament for a third successive year after hard-fought singles victories in Sydney handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead over Britain on Thursday. Iga Swiatek settled the tie after an almighty battle with Katie Boulter, prevailing 6-7(4) 6-1 6-4 as last year’s runners-up booked a last-four clash with Kazakhstan in the $10 million tournament before the Jan. 12-26 Australian Open. “I’m just exhausted,” said Swiatek after the near three-hour marathon at Ken Rosewall Arena. “I’m happy that I won, so that I don’t need to play mixed doubles. This match was crazy, so many changes of momentum.” Swiatek squandered a 4-1 lead in the opening set, which her opponent clinched in 74 minutes after an inspired comeback. But the world number two was not to be denied as she romped through the second set and shrugged off a right leg issue in the decider to outlast Boulter. Hurkacz clinched a tight opening set when Billy Harris sent a backhand long in the tiebreak and then stepped up a gear late in the second set to seal a 7-6(3) 7-5 victory and put his team ahead 1-0 in front of delighted fans. The final takes place on Sunday.