Census to focus on collecting data of agricultural lands, crops, livestock

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, representing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, inaugurated the field operations for the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 during a formal ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister announced the launch of the census in collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The census, titled “Integrated Digital Count,” marks a significant step toward leveraging digital technology to gather comprehensive data on Punjab’s agricultural resources. Utilizing the Geographical Information System (GIS), real-time monitoring will ensure accuracy and transparency in the data collection process. This census, scheduled from January 1 to February 10, 2025, will focus on collecting data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and machinery. The innovative digital approach aims to modernize the agricultural sector, address existing challenges, and enhance policy-making for sustainable development. The Minister emphasized Punjab’s critical role in Pakistan’s agriculture, highlighting its 29.4 million acres of cultivated land. He noted that agriculture contributes 24% to Punjab’s GDP and provides livelihoods to millions of farmers. The census data will enable more effective utilization of agricultural resources and guide the formulation of policies to support farmers’ welfare and productivity improvements. “This initiative is a milestone in Punjab’s journey toward agricultural modernization,” said the Minister. “The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully committed to the success of this project and will extend all necessary support to achieve its objectives.”

The ceremony also featured representatives from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Department of Agriculture. The Provincial Minister officially launched the field operations by activating the data collection device. Attendees commended the Government of Punjab for its forward-thinking initiative to enhance the agricultural sector and pledged their full support for the project’s success.