CM advisor makes surprise visit to Nahaqi Satellite Hospital

Peshawar - Advisor to KP chief minister for Health Ihtisham Ali inspected Nahaqi Satellite Hospital on Charsadda Road, Wednesday midnight and reviewed the duty roster, attendance register, and medicines while listening to patients’ concerns.

The advisor heath showed concerns over the alleged mismanagement including absenteeism, and the presence of expired medicines in the hospital.

He directed the health administration to suspend Medical Superintendent (MS) and the Women Medical Officer (WMO) and ordered departmental inquiries.

Ihtisham Ali lamented that no lab or X-ray technicians were present during the surprise visit, and the absence of a gynaecologist for a patient in need further aggravated the situation. He expressed deep concern about the condition of government hospitals, stating: “If our public hospitals are in such disarray, how can we expect to regulate quacks and private clinics?”

“These hospitals remain deserted at night, increasing the burden on larger referral hospitals in Peshawar. If someone comes to the hospital at night, he is simply referred to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).” Expired medicines were discovered in the emergency cabinet, raising questions about the hospital’s preparedness and management.

Ihtisham Ali warned all hospitals in Peshawar to be prepared for surprise inspections. Enough warnings have been given; the time for accountability has started. Work diligently or leave. Salaries will no longer be paid for staying at home, he added.