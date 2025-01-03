Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews work on DREAM project

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday visited the DREAMS-1 (Developing Resilient Environments and Advancing Municipal Services) project and reviewed ongoing work.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kinza Murtaza, Director Development Sania Safi, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and DMDE Zeeshan Shaukat Gondal and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

While giving a briefing to the commissioner, MD WASA said that the water supply project based on Chahan Dam was being carried out with the financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Punjab Government. About 1 million people will be able to get drinking water under the project.

Total cost of the project is Rs 35 billion and it will be completed by December 2027.

The briefing further apprised that the objective of the DREAMS project that is to conserve ground water and augment water from surface water sources. As much as 25.8 million of gallon per day (MGD) water will be obtained from the project. It will help in reduction of non-revenue water (NRW). An eco-friendly solar power system of 20 megawatt (MW) will be installed and 92,000 metered house connections (based on water meters) will also be provided.

The briefing further noted that the project will also increase the revenue collection of WASA by Rs100 million per month and water quality management will be done as per WHO/ NEQS standards.

Regarding the progress of the project, it was apprised that the work was started last month and it has so far made five percent progress. The commissioner directed that quality and transparency in the project should be ensured. Its timely completion is also important as undue delay usually cause inconvenience rather than relief to the public.

In the meantime, DG RDA along with key officials, held a consultative session with prominent members of the business community and representatives of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Camp Office for the Ring Road Project.

The session aimed to foster collaboration and gather valuable input from stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project. The initiative, envisioned as a game-changer for the region, is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, boost economic activities, and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate trade and commerce.

During the discussion, the DG RDA highlighted the project’s progress and emphasized the importance of inclusivity and transparency in its execution.

“The Rawalpindi Ring Road is not just an infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for the economic growth of this region. Engaging the business community and RCCI ensures we align the project with the needs of the people it will serve,” stated the DG RDA.