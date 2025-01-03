Complete Peace

With peace finally restored in Kurram, the political upheaval of the PTI siege on the capital behind us, and a new economic plan in place, backed by solid economic fundamentals that have stabilised the economy, Pakistan is presented with a critical opportunity to chart a promising future. This future hinges on a few key pillars. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, speaking at a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad, outlined the framework for achieving this vision.

He was right to emphasise the direct link between economic prosperity and the restoration of peace and law and order across the country. These two elements go hand in hand and exert a reciprocal influence on each other. Economic progress can only flourish in a safe and stable environment, where routes and infrastructure are secure, and where major political, economic, and sporting events can be held without the fear of violence. In such an environment, people can live in relative peace, focus on their work, and build a stable economic future.

Without these conditions, however, investments will not materialise, infrastructure projects will stall, international borders will remain uncertain, and any efforts to strengthen the economy will falter. Moreover, in a fragile economy, desperation often breeds crime and illegal activities such as smuggling, fraud, and more. The socio-economic pressures of poverty can also create fertile ground for populist, religious, and fundamentalist factions, which in turn can fuel the rise of violent groups that challenge the state.

This interdependence means that progress in one area cannot be achieved without progress in the other. With the economy finally on the right track, Pakistan must now focus all its efforts on combating terrorism. The rise of extremism and violence has reached alarming levels, and only by ensuring the security of regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the areas in between can Pakistan hope to achieve sustained economic growth and stability.