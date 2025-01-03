Court to decide fate of Imran Khan: Defence minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) founder was found involved in serious level cases including May 9 riots. The courts can decide the cases of the PTI founder but the government cannot do anything regarding the release of , he said while talking to a private television channel. The relatives of PTI are using influence of the foreign country for release of the PTI founder, he said.

In reply to a question about any plan to send PTI founder to abroad, he said, there is no plan to send him (Imran) out of this country. The PTI founder was facing serious cases in this country and the court can decide the fate of on the basis of evidence, he added. PTI had been found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said. To a question about dialogue, he said that dialogue is the option to move forward and resolve the political issues. Also, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that PTI founder could secure release from jail through courts and government didn’t have any authority to grant him bail. “No offer was being given to PTI founder,” he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about progress in dialogue with PTI, he said PTI leaders have given positive response during dialogue session. The PTI leaders should bring demands in writing so that we could reply them in black and white, he said. To a question, he said the committee set by the government didn’t present any condition before the committee of PTI. He suggested the PTI founder to avoid playing politics.

He said, dialogue is the only way to address political issues.