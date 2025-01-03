Cousin Marriage Scourge

Pakistan’s society faces numerous deep-rooted issues, and one of the most pervasive is the practice of cousin marriage. Statistics reveal that between 51.3% and 65.4% of marriages in the country are between cousins, highlighting the widespread nature of this tradition.

The repercussions of cousin marriages are profound. They significantly increase the likelihood of genetic disorders and disabilities in children. Moreover, in Pakistani culture, cousins often grow up together as siblings, which raises ethical concerns regarding these unions.

To address this issue, it is imperative for authorities and educated individuals to take proactive measures. Raising awareness about the genetic risks and ethical implications of cousin marriage is essential. Through education and public campaigns, we can work towards eradicating this harmful practice and fostering a more progressive mindset in society.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbat Pur.