Criminals Within

Even as 27 migrants, including women and children, perished when two boats capsized off central Tunisia in a desperate attempt to reach Europe, the tragedy evokes memories of a similar incident just weeks ago, when dozens of Pakistanis lost their lives in the Mediterranean under similar circumstances. In Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency’s probe into the human smuggling ring responsible for the drowning of those Pakistanis uncovered a grim irony: over 30 of its own officers were allegedly colluding with human traffickers and engaging in related illegal activities. Criminal cases have already been filed against 13 officials, with further arrests expected.

This revelation, however shocking, should not surprise anyone familiar with the state of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. Corruption within the police and its auxiliary forces is endemic, and collusion with criminal networks has long been an open secret. What is especially troubling is that the FIA acted only after coming under immense pressure to identify those responsible for the human smuggling network. This suggests that such misconduct is not merely the result of individual malfeasance but stems from a culture of willful negligence that permeates the system.

Two stark realities emerge from this episode. First, Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies lack the initiative—or the willingness—to root out corruption and criminality unless subjected to intense scrutiny and pressure. Second, if a relatively brief investigation could expose over 35 individuals involved in this human smuggling ring, a more thorough and sustained inquiry would undoubtedly reveal the true depth of collusion between criminal networks and state institutions.

While the implicated officers must face swift and severe punishment, the accountability cannot stop at those directly involved. The senior leadership of the FIA bears ultimate responsibility for the existence and operation of such criminal networks within its ranks. These officers were not rogue elements operating in isolation; their actions were enabled by a system that either turned a blind eye or lacked the mechanisms to detect and prevent such activities. It was under the watch of this leadership that individuals tasked with safeguarding the public instead facilitated their exploitation and, in many cases, their deaths—all for personal gain.