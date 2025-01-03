Decolonizing Knowledge

‘Knowledge is power’—a famous yet often misunderstood expression most of us have likely heard. In reality, this power is not only reflected in how knowledge helps us make sense of the world but also in how it shapes our identity, allows us to narrate our histories, and express new ideas. This relationship between knowledge and power has determined the course of history and the evolution of different races. In particular, the historical violence enacted by the colonial apparatus on the colonized subjects was not just limited to physical violence but included the imposition of the colonizer’s ‘objective’ knowledge while actively disregarding and suppressing existing indigenous knowledge. This became a central aspect of the white man’s burden to educate the ‘illiterate’ masses.

In their book Postcolonial Enlightenment, Carey and Festa argue that this enforcement of Western knowledge was, for the most part, aided by its portrayal as ‘objective’ and ‘scientific’ as opposed to indigenous knowledge systems that prioritised ‘moral and cultural relativity’. It is primarily for this reason that decolonial advocates tend to endorse cultural relativism in rejection of universal objectivist theories that try to impose a ‘one size fits all’ structure, which fails to account for cultural, moral, and social differences between societies—a key feature of colonial knowledge.

However, this can potentially lead us down a dangerous, unproductive path. To quote Kwame Anthony Appiah, who in his book Cosmopolitanism writes, “If we cannot learn from one another what is right to think and feel and do, then conversation between us will be pointless. Relativism of that sort isn’t a way to encourage conversation; it’s just a reason to fall silent.”

Ironically, this view, which in many ways arises out of white liberal guilt—demanding uncritical sensitivity to cultural differences and marked by the idea that ‘all opinions are valid’—is the quintessence of a well-sounding but often superficial approach to addressing deep-rooted issues of inequality and power. In practicality, ideas frequently contradict one another, and certain consequential situations demand knowing what is right or wrong. Hence, for the prospect of decolonising knowledge to advance in any meaningful way—without becoming bogged down by hollow performativity—there must be a greater emphasis on the ‘critical decolonisation’ of knowledge over the uncritical acceptance of cultural relativism. This means accepting the risk of error, wherein, in certain situations, indigenous knowledge may lack what Western knowledge systems can provide or vice versa.

Another complication in the project of decolonisation was identified by Tuck and Yang. Their seminal work Decolonization Is Not a Metaphor points out how co-opting the word decolonisation—which for them is incomplete without the repatriation of indigenous land and life—into any existing framework, even if it claims to be ‘decolonising’, ends up becoming yet another form of colonial appropriation. This enables the settler to assume a position of innocence. A phenomenon widely encountered in Western academia is where committees formed for ‘decolonisation’ are mostly composed of settlers or predominantly chaired by them. Hence, this allows the system and its beneficiaries to relieve “feelings of guilt or responsibility without giving up land or power or privilege”—a facade of change that does not actually challenge the concrete power imbalances materialised within the system by settler colonialism.

However, not all limitations of the task are due to the consequences of surface-level inclusivity fostered by white liberal politics. Some of it is also due to ‘local’ obstacles in the path of inclusivity. In his paper titled I Want to Become an Orientalist Not a Colonizer or a De-Colonizer, Daneshghar argues that “Colonialism has been (mis-)interpreted and its functionality has been generalized.”

Speaking of his experiences growing up in the ‘Orient’ as a Muslim, he argues that the concept of ‘decolonisation’ becomes synonymous with ‘de-Westernisation’, creating an us-versus-them dichotomy. Hence, while the decolonisation of knowledge, as understood in the Western context, advocates for inclusivity regarding different perspectives and values, in the local context, it takes an exclusive shape. Such decolonisation acts similarly to colonisation, as both work on the exclusion of ‘otherness’. As such, even if the majority might have the privilege to ‘decolonise’ their epistemologies and histories from Western colonial perspectives, this does not guarantee the same for the local marginalised segments and their voices in ‘post-colonial’ states.

For the decolonisation of knowledge to serve its intended purpose, it must resist any ideological attempt to equate it merely to a process of ‘de-Westernisation’. The former requires the inclusion of all perspectives and values, especially those from marginalised segments of society, while the latter only demands the exclusion of a few dominant Western perspectives.

The decolonisation of knowledge, in itself, represents a paradigm-shifting process that attempts to reverse the historic epistemic violence inflicted by the colonial structure upon the lives of the colonised. However, as with most things that possess the ability to bring about radical change, the idea is at risk of losing its meaning—in this case, by falling into the pitfalls of cultural relativism, from which progress is inherently difficult, or becoming yet another politically symbolic gesture. Worst yet, the project is threatened by the fact that it is frequently co-opted by ideologically driven, religious segments of society that are more interested in the ‘de-Westernisation’ aspect than the decolonisation process.

Faran Feroze

The writer is a student of political science at Forman Christian College.