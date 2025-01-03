Dense fog disrupts traffic and flights in Punjab, Sindh

Thick fog enveloped various cities across Punjab and Sindh on Thursday night, disrupting daily life and causing significant road traffic issues. Several sections of the Motorways were closed due to poor visibility.

A Motorway Police spokesperson confirmed closures on M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakim), M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim), M5 (Sher Shah to Rohri), and M11 (Lahore to Sialkot). Drivers have been advised to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road instead, drive cautiously, and switch on fog lights. The police also urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

National highways across the country also faced traffic disruptions due to reduced visibility.

Flight operations at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport were suspended as visibility on the runway dropped to 150 meters. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advised passengers to confirm flight schedules before heading to the airport.

In one instance, Saudi Airlines flight SV738 from Jeddah was diverted to Islamabad due to the foggy conditions.