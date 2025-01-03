Friday, January 03, 2025
Dense fog most likely to envelop Punjab

January 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted rain and snow over the mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.  Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is expected to persist in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours. According to the synoptic situation, a frontal weather system is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist until January 6. In the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather dominated most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas. Rain accompanied by snowfall over mountains was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North Balochistan, Murree, and its surroundings.  Dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh. The highest recorded rainfall included 20 mm in Mir Khani, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 12 mm in Dir (Upper), and 5 mm in Dalbandin, Balochistan.  Other areas also received light rainfall. Snowfall measured 7 inches in Kalam, 3 inches in Astore, and 1 inch in Gopis and Chitral. The lowest temperatures recorded today were -9 C in Skardu and Gupis, -8C in Leh, and -5 C in Astore, reflecting the biting cold in these regions.

