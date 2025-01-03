Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remains intact: Iranian envoy

Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remains intact: Iranian envoy
APP
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, has said that despite the abundance of information available on the internet, the importance of books remained intact. 

He expressed these views during the book launch event of the Urdu translation of Qaisar Aminpur’s selected poetry titled Shikasta Aarzooain (Shattered Dreams), organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), here late Wednesday.  He further stated, “Translators’ work is highly commendable, and there is also a need for Persian translations of Urdu literature, for which he is optimistic.”

Director General (DG) of NLPD Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar thanked the Iranian ambassador, the translators, and other participants. 

He said, “Qaisar Aminpur is one of the most prominent poets of the revolution. We must honor scholars to encourage them to produce more remarkable work.”  Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Majid Mashki, remarked, “Translating poetry is not an easy task, as it requires preserving the essence, culture, rhythm, and theme of the original.” 

PM says 2025 will be the year of prosperity, growth

“The translators have performed this challenging task with great dedication, and their efforts deserve immense praise,” he added.  One of the book’s translators, Dr. Mehr Noor Muhammad Khan, shed light on Qaisar Aminpur, describing him as a modern Iranian poet, writer, researcher, and professor at Tehran University. 

The other translator, Dr. Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri, mentioned, “Qaisar Aminpur lived for only 48 years but authored nine books, five of which have been translated into Arabic, Persian, and now Urdu.”  Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi of Allama Iqbal Open University highlighted that much of our civilization, language, and intellectual heritage was rooted in Persian.  Dr. Abid Sial, Head of the Department of Pakistani Languages at NUML University, attributed the introduction of a fine Persian poet’s work into Urdu to the efforts of his mentors.  Dr. Amber Yasmeen, Head of the Urdu Department at NUML University, noted that while translations of Persian classical literature into Urdu exist, contemporary works were seldom translated. The translators had skillfully chosen words to render an excellent Urdu version. 

Government, PTI talks delayed until next week

Dr. Shagufta Yaseen remarked, “Qaisar Aminpur remains alive through his poetry even after his death.”  She added, “Both translators, who are also her mentors, hold a prestigious status in her eyes.”  The institution’s Executive Director, Dr. Rashid Hameed, inaugurated the event by stating, “Pakistan enjoys strong relations with Iran. Persian classical literature has been translated into Urdu multiple times, as translations serve as a bridge to bring the cultures and literature of the two nations closer.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025