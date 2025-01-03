DIG orders crackdown on illegal parking stands, encroachments

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Muhammad Athar Waheed on Thursday ordered the traffic officers to take strict action against illegal parking stands. The DIG also directed the traffic wardens to adopt zero-tolerance policy against encroachments. City traffic police have launched the ‘First Clean, then Clear’ campaign to remove encroachments that cause traffic chaos. As part of this campaign, the department issued warnings to the encroachers and owners of the illegal parking stands last week. DIG Athar Waheed on Thursday said that illegal parking lots create traffic congestion therefore the violators must be booked and sent to the lockup. He said that the city traffic police department is determined to clear all kinds of encroachments from city roads. He said that it is the responsibility of the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the roads and encroachments and illegal parking lots would not be tolerated. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against the violators.