Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dr Abdul Hameed Khooharo appointed as DHO Jamshoro

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh government has appointed Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), as the new District Health Officer (BS-19/20) for Jamshoro. Previously serving as the Additional District Health Officer (BS-19) at the District Health Office in Dadu, Dr. Khooharo assumed his new position following the retirement of Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, on January 10. According to an official notification issued on 2nd January, Dr. Khooharo will officially take charge of the post after Dr. Khoso’s retirement.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025