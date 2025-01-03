Dr Jemal Beker Abdula commends ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme

ISLAMABAD - Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, the Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Pakistan, has commended the “Uraan Pakistan” programme, launched by the government of Pakistan for achieving higher economic growth and national prosperity.

He lauded the initiative during a meeting with Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, at his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly countries. On the occasion, the ambassador briefed the minister about the transformational change brought about in Ethiopia by the Prosperity Party which is led by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed who introduced and implemented major reforms in political, economic and social spheres. He highlighted the political and economic liberalization achieved by the FDR Ethiopia which had not only strengthened its democracy but also the national economy which has been in consistent growth with the political, economic, social and legal reforms.

The ambassador said the Home Grown Economic Reforms is also an outcome of these reforms in the country which focused on addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing domestic production and attracting the foreign direct investment that led to a major boost in job creation. Ethiopia and Pakistan can learn from each other experiences and strengthen their trade and investment relations by fostering economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, the Ambassador remarked.

The ambassador also invited the minister to grace the Single Country Exhibition of Pakistan scheduled for May 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On the other hand, the minister said he looked forward to visit the FDR Ethiopia which enjoyed brotherly relations with the Pakistan.

He noted the growth in the bilateral relations of the two countries with the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, exchange of official and business delegation, and the commencement of the Ethiopian Airlines operations in Pakistan.

The FDR Ethiopia is one of the success stories in Africa which has turned around the economy through pluralistic economic policies, the minister remarked while terming Ethiopia a beacon of prosperity in Africa.