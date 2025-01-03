Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, efforts to support the health welfare of injured police personnel are ongoing. The Compensation Award Committee has approved 5.4 million rupees for the medical treatment of officers injured in the line of duty. According to the details Constable Muhammad Faizan has been granted 1.5 million rupees for his medical treatment, while constable Jamshed Iqbal has also been awarded 1.5 million rupees for his medical expenses. Head Constable Umair Irshad has been allocated 1 million rupees for his treatment, and constable Muhammad Salman has been provided with 500,000 rupees for his medical expenses. Injured constable Zahid Hussain will receive 500,000 rupees for his treatment, while injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bhutta has been allocated 150,000 rupees for medical costs. Similarly, ASI Muhammad Arshad has been granted 150,000 rupees, and constable Imran Ghulam has been provided 100,000 rupees for their medical expenses. The committee, led by the Additional IG Welfare and Finance, thoroughly reviewed the cases and documentation submitted from across the province.

Recruitment process in Excise and Taxation Dept ongoing

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735876932.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025