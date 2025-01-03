Friday, January 03, 2025
Energy Minister Leghari stresses need for implementation of ECBC-2023

Web Desk
6:17 PM | January 03, 2025
Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has written letters to All Chief Ministers, Prime Minister AJK and federal ministers for implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023).

The Federal Minister has stressed the need for implementation of this Code to increase efficient utilization of energy and reduce its leakages/wastage.

He, in his letter, proposed two pronged strategy to ensure sustainable development of the power sector and bolster economy through energy efficiency in building sector.

First revision of existing bye-laws by the relevant development authorities/building control authorities, municipalities and local governments to incorporate the ECBC-2023 and secondly integration of this code in the Annual Development programs for public sector infrastructure development.

The Federal Minister expressed confidence that implementing this Code will result in lower operational costs and promote sustainable growth.

