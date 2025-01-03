Friday, January 03, 2025
EU delegation, Embassy of Ireland celebrate International Human Rights Day

EU delegation, Embassy of Ireland celebrate International Human Rights Day
Farwa Naqvi
January 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and the Embassy of Ireland, in collaboration with Olomopolo Media, marked International Human Rights Day with an evening of poetry, titled ‘One to All: Voices of Resilience’. The event highlighted Pakistan’s rich literary tradition of poetry by bringing together 10 emerging poets from diverse regions including Turbat, Quetta, Wana, and Peshawar, alongside Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. These voices shared their stories of resilience, struggles and artistic expressions through poetry. 

The EU Ambassador H.E. Riina Kionka said in her opening remarks, “Poetry is a powerful form of artistic expression that resonates across the world. Poets have long raised their voices for the advancement of human rights, both globally and in Pakistan. Icons like Habib Jalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz embody this tradition, inspiring generations to stand for justice and equality through their words.” Recognizing the importance of Human Rights, the ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan H.E. Mary O’Neill said, “Human rights and poetry are two matters that are close to the hearts of all Irish people.

The Irish Embassy are therefore very pleased to co-host a wonderful evening of creative expression and celebration of both poetry and human rights.  Human rights are at the heart of Ireland’s foreign policy, just as poetry is at the heart of our literary history, so having the opportunity to support discussions and performances on these issues in Pakistan is a privilege. We look forward to deepening our partnerships in order to further promote and protect human rights together in the years to come.” This event comes at a critical time as Pakistan continues to face human rights challenges and was attended by diplomats, renowned figures, and the general public.

Farwa Naqvi

