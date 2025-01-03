Father of Sara Sharif attacked in UK prison, condition critical

Irfan Sharif, father of the late 10-year-old Sara Sharif, was reportedly attacked by two inmates in Belmarsh Prison on New Year’s Day, according to UK media. The assailants used the lid of a steel can to slash his throat and inflict facial injuries. Despite swift intervention by prison staff, Sharif sustained serious injuries and required stitches.

Reports indicate that the attack was premeditated. A prison officer acted promptly, preventing a fatal outcome, but Sharif’s condition remains critical as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

Irfan Sharif has been in custody in connection with the death of his daughter Sara, whose case has garnered widespread attention.

Background on the case

Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old British national, was found dead at her family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10, 2023. Her body was discovered a day after her father, Irfan Sharif, fled the UK with his partner, Beinash Batool, and brother, Faisal Malik.

The British newspaper The Independent reported that the trio had booked one-way flights to Pakistan before Sara’s body was found.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, revealed that she married Irfan in 2009, but they divorced in 2017. In 2019, Irfan was granted full custody of Sara and her 13-year-old brother, after which Olga was only allowed to see her children twice. The case has since sparked a media frenzy and public outrage, with continued legal proceedings and investigations.