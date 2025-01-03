Finnish authorities to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut

Helsinki - Finland’s transport agency on Thursday said it was inspecting a tanker suspected of being part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”, which is believed to have been involved in the breakdown of an undersea cable. The cable’s operator, the national energy agency Fingrid, said it had requested that authorities seize the tanker. “Fingrid has today (Thursday) filed a request with the Helsinki District Court to seize the vessel Eagle S in order to secure its claim for compensation for damages to the EstLink 2 connection,” it wrote in a statement. Earlier in the day, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom announced that it was launching a controlled inspection of the tanker, while a separate police investigation continued. The Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is suspected of damaging the EstLink 2 submarine electricity cable between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea on December 25, Christmas Day, putting it out of action. Fingrid will begin a new inspection of the cable to determine the exact nature of the damage and begin repairs. “We are starting tomorrow (Friday) to determine the scale of the damage and gather the information needed to repair it,” Fingrid official Kimmo Nepola told AFP.

The Eagle S was seized and moved under escort to the harbour of Kilpilahti port, 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the Finnish capital, Helsinki, where investigators are inspecting it and questioning its crew of about 20.

Seven sailors suspected of involvement have been prevented from leaving the country since Tuesday.

Russia’s “ghost fleet” refers to ships that carry embargoed Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

NATO on Friday announced that it would strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea, after similar incidents there since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Energy and communications infrastructure in particular have been targeted as part of what experts and politicians call Russia’s “hybrid war” with Western countries.

The Baltic is surrounded by a number of NATO member states.