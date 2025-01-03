FO raises concerns over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it has “no plan whatsoever” to offer military bases to any foreign government or entity.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Gwadar port, developed with the support of China, was for the development of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan was fully capable of defending its national security and sovereignty against any internal or external threat.

Responding to a question about a Washington Post story on Indian involvement in killing foreign nationals, she expressed concern over Indian extra territorial killings inside Pakistan and said Pakistan had already expressed concerns about the Indian involvement in extraterritorial killings, not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

“This is not just limited to Pakistan. India’s network of extra territorial killings and abductions has now gone global and other countries are also concerned about India’s extra territorial activities,” she added.

Baloch said Pakistan desired friendly relations with all its neighbours including Afghanistan. She said Pakistan has a robust mechanism of dialogue with Afghanistan and it will like to continue dialogue with the neighbouring country on all aspects of bilateral relations including the issues related to security and border management.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the interim government in Kabul to take result-oriented measures to rein in the terrorist groups operating from the Afghanistan soil against Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.