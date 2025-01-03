Fresh warning for Karachi as cold wave to hit on Jan 4

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of an intensified cold wave in Karachi starting from January 4, as cold and dry weather is expected to grip the metropolis in the coming days. In a statement on Thursday, the PMD explained that although the cold weather may see a slight decrease today and tomorrow, the situation is likely to change as westerly winds enter the country. These winds, which may bring rain to Balochistan, will eventually lead to the arrival of cold winds in Karachi, the Met Office stated. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 13.5°C, with humidity levels at 58%. Wind speeds were observed at six kilometres per hour, originating from the north. The city has already been experiencing cold conditions, with temperatures dropping into single digits several times last month. The lowest recorded temperature was 9.1°C, followed by 9.5°C, further indicating the harsh winter conditions. The weather update comes amid ongoing concerns about Karachi’s air quality, which continues to deteriorate. On December 31, 2024, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a concerning level of 237, classified as “very unhealthy” by the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.