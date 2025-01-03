Genocide Continues

Israel’s genocide in Gaza shows no sign of relenting, with 54 Palestinians killed on the second day of 2025 alone, following the 27 lives lost on New Year’s Day. These staggering numbers highlight the scale of the catastrophe, especially when one considers that Gaza has already been reduced to rubble. Those being killed now are the survivors—men, women, and children forced to take refuge in makeshift tents amid the destruction. The magnitude of this atrocity demands urgent global recognition and action.

Adding to this horror, Israel has waged a deliberate assault on health facilities, according to UN experts, systematically crippling access to medical care for those injured in its brutal campaign. This is not only a flagrant violation of international law but a calculated strategy to ensure that Palestinians who survive initial bombings succumb to untreated injuries. Compounding this cruelty is Israel’s refusal to allow basic necessities—water, food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid—into Gaza. This blockade has created conditions so dire that even newborn babies have reportedly frozen to death in the bitter cold, an outcome that underscores the inhumanity of these policies.

There has been no genuine effort to negotiate a ceasefire or conduct targeted operations to recover hostages. Instead, Gaza has endured unrelenting aerial bombardments and a total siege, day after day. Media coverage has largely dwindled, with one atrocity blending into the next, rendering the horrors almost monotonous in their relentlessness. This silence from the global mainstream media reflects a profound complicity.

The Western world must be held accountable for its indifference and tacit support of these atrocities. As the bloodshed continues, it is incumbent upon us to remain steadfast in raising our voices, keeping this issue alive in the global conscience. Justice must be delivered—swiftly, decisively, and unapologetically—against the monstrous actions of the State of Israel. Only then can the long-suffering people of Gaza hope for relief and dignity.