Friday, January 03, 2025
Gold rate up by Rs1,100 per tola

NEWS WIRE
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 and was traded at Rs274,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs273,600 on the last trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs943 to Rs235,511 from Rs234,568 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs215,885 from Rs215,021. Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,635 from $2,624, the Association reported.

