Government, PTI talks delayed until next week

ISLAMABAD - The second round of talks between negotiation committees of the government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The government side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Farooq Sattar, Ijaz-ul-Haq, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The opposition committee included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Asad Qaisar, Omar Ayub, and Raja Nasir Abbas.

While briefing the media persons after the meeting, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said next round of talks will be held after a week as the opposition side has sought time for consultation and seeking guidance from the PTI founder Imran Khan. He said talks were held in conducive environment and it is hoped that the PTI will come with its charter of demands in black and white in the next sitting.

The PTI on Thursday sought time from the ruling alliance to consult incarcerated party founder Imran Khan for the finalisation of its charter of demands. “It has been decided that both the government and opposition (negotiation) committees would meet next week in a third sitting after the PTI team would have a meeting with Imran Khan,” said a joint statement after both sides sat together at the Parliament House.

The second in-camera meeting of the negotiation committees of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led ruling coalition and the PTI led opposition alliance was held under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The first meeting of both sides took place on December 23, initiating the much-awaited talks between two arch-rivals to end the ongoing political crisis in the country.

PTI has set two primary demands to move forward the talks. These include the release of all political prisoners including Imran Khan and the formation of a judicial commission for a transparent investigation into violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The joint statement read out by PML-N Senator Ifran Siddiqui said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and other members of the PTI team put forth their point of view in detail and sought fulfillment of their two demands. They also said that the government should not oppose bails of political prisoners in the courts.

It was decided in the first meeting that PTI would present its charter of demands in black and white in today’s meeting. However, the PTI committee sought facilitation to have a meeting with jailed ex-premier Khan to get guidance from him to present their demands in writing. “They said that it was important to get instructions from Imran Khan to move forwards on the talks agenda positively as he had allowed to initiate the process,” according to the announcement.

The PTI committee said they would present their charters of demands in black and white in the next meeting following consultations with Khan. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the participants they were expecting that PTI would present its demand in the meeting in the light of the decision made in the previous sitting so that the talks process could be moved forward. However, he said they had no objection if the PTI wanted to present its demands after getting guidance from jailed leader so that both sides could move forward amicably.

The third round of talks between the government and the PTI will be held in the next week, in which the latter would share a set of demands in writing. The notification for the third formal meeting would be issued in the next week after the PTI’s members will discuss it with their leader.

The opposition party members requested easy access to their jailed leader Imran Khan to consult him about the charter of demands and convey the proceedings. They will discuss about third round of talks with their leaders. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, addressing a press conference, said the PTI had to share demands in writing in the meeting but now they would share it in the next meeting. “Meeting held in a cordial atmosphere,” said the Speaker, in fact he called it even more pleasant than the previous one.

He expressed hope that the PTI would share their demands formally and in the next meeting so the process should continue. He said it was a good gesture that both sides decided to sit down and talk for the betterment of Pakistan. He said that the PTI representatives asked the government to not create hurdles in the bail process of PTI’s members. He said, “I am getting positive feedback from both the opposition and the government. He expressed hope about positive results from the negotiations.

Talking to the media men, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said the PTI in the third meeting after consultation with the party leader would share its demands. He said the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26 are part of the demands.

Also, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated on Thursday that PTI members are justified in requesting a meeting with their party’s founder, and that there is no objection to them seeking his guidance.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Siddiqui , also spokesperson of government negotiations team, explained that the opposition believes PTI’s founder initiated the process and requires his step-by-step guidance, which they view as a legitimate need. He further clarified that the concerned authorities had been asked to facilitate a meeting between PTI’s negotiation committee and their incarcerated leader, with the expectation that written demands would be presented at the next meeting.

Siddiqui also announced that PTI members are scheduled to meet the founder either on Saturday or Monday. He assured that whatever decision is made on January 6, the government will not obstruct the negotiations.

Regarding the ongoing talks, Siddiqui clarified that it was PTI not the government that had requested to delay the talks by a week. He also mentioned that the opposition committee had only provided verbal demands in the latest meeting, requesting necessary facilities for the PTI founder to meet. PTI members have stated they will submit their written demands in the third meeting, which has been scheduled for a week later.

Once the demands are received in writing, Siddiqui said, they will be reviewed while considering constitutional and legal constraints. He added that it would take at least a week to formulate an opinion on the demands. Siddiqui also addressed the issue of cases against opposition members, stating that such cases are filed based on the nature of the crimes, with some related to the incidents of November 26. He noted that no guarantee could be given that no additional cases would be filed. Siddiqui further mentioned that the government’s negotiation committee would report the demands to its leadership and consult with lawyers before taking further steps.