Hardware, Software exhibition held at SZABIST University Larkana Campus

LARKANA - Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University Larkana Campus welcomed the new year with the highly anticipated Hardware and Software Exhibition on Thursday. This exciting event, inaugurated by Dr. Zahida Abro, Head of SZABIST University Campus Larkana featured cutting-edge technological innovations from the university’s Computer Science students. Dr. Zahida Abro praised the students for their ingenuity and commitment. “It is inspiring to see how our students are not just developing technology for the sake of innovation but are working on projects that have the potential to solve real-world problems.” She added that the projects on display today are just the beginning, our students have the potential to create technologies that will shape the future. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the world, she added. She said that this year’s exhibition presented a dynamic array of projects that integrated both hardware and software solutions to address pressing challenges in various sectors, including healthcare, education, mental health, and hospitality. The event underscored the innovative potential of the students at SZABIST and showcased their ability. Dr. Jalil Ahmed Thebo emphasized the importance of industry-academia partnerships, saying, “This event is an excellent platform to bridge the gap between students and the industry. The projects presented today show that SZABIST students are not only equipped with technical skills but also with the creativity and problem-solving abilities that are critical in today’s fast-paced world.” He said, SZABIST University Larkana Campus is dedicated to providing an environment that nurtures creativity and excellence.

With a strong focus on technology, business, and social sciences, the university strives to equip its students with the skills and knowledge they need to become leaders in their respective fields. The students themselves were excited to showcase their projects and share their experiences with attendees.

Sarang Zameer, co-creator of the Rubrics-based Question Paper Generation System, shared, “It feels great to see our hard work come to fruition. This system can make a real difference for schools, simplifying the process of creating question papers while maintaining fairness and consistency.”

Hamza Ansari, developer of the FoodEase platform, highlighted the importance of promoting local businesses. “Our goal is to support small businesses and offer a user-friendly platform for customers to easily access homemade food and nutritious options.”

Jai Kumar and Suman Surahio, creators of the Pre-Diabetic Detection System, explained the potential impact of their project: “This system could be a game-changer in preventing diabetes by providing early warnings. The fact that it supports both English and Sindhi makes it accessible to a wider audience.”

The exhibition drew a large audience including Dr. Mumtaz Mahar, Head of the Computer Science Department, PM Abdul Khaliq Metlo, Miss Sana, Miss Khushbo, Dr. Aslam Kambho, Muhammad Bux, Nasrullah Bhutto, and key members of the Management Administration, including Dr. Jalil Ahmed Thebo, Mudasir, Danyal Mustafa, and Dr. Fawad and large number of the students.