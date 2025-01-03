Hindutva and Modi’s Fascist Tactics

This is an obituary for Indian secularism. India’s 200 million Muslims now face systemic deprivation of basic rights, economic opportunities, and equal treatment in what is touted as the world’s largest democracy. State-sponsored communal violence has become a hallmark of the BJP’s Hindutva agenda.

Hindutva, a concept rooted in Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 1923 book, champions Hindu nationalism and frames Muslims as historical invaders. Savarkar’s vision glorified a united Hindu political identity while casting non-Hindus as outsiders. The BJP’s policies reflect this ideology, with objectives like the annexation of Kashmir, providing refuge to persecuted Hindus worldwide, and marginalising Muslims through deportation or forced conversion.

This approach mirrors the “Israeli Model” in Palestine, with strategies such as land acquisitions altering demographic realities. The BJP manifesto explicitly prioritises the abrogation of Article 370, which granted autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, further disenfranchising the region’s Muslim majority.

Indian secularism has long been a fragile ideal. Gandhi’s assassination and the sidelining of Nehru’s vision for minority rights signalled its early demise. Successive leaders, including Indira Gandhi, failed to protect minority communities, further entrenching communal divisions.

Hindutva ideology insists that only those who consider Bharat their “holy land” qualify as citizens, excluding Muslims, Christians, and Parsis from the national fold. A majority of Hindus, except for the educated elite, support this vision, even at the expense of minorities and neighbouring states. Pakistan’s response options are limited but crucial. Highlighting these injustices at regional and international forums, garnering support from Muslim-majority nations, and building a stronger, more resilient Pakistan are essential steps to advocate for Indian Muslims’ rights.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.