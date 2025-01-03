HR Metrics announces result of annual GDEIB awards

ISLAMABAD - HR Metrics conducts GDEIB awards on annual basis through a merit-based process in which organizations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders.

Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics, announced result of annual GDEIB awards. Based on the performance assessment of year 2024, Jazz has been declared as “Most Inclusive Company of the Year’. Other two companies in top 3 inclusive companies category are Engro Fertilizers Limited (runner up) and METRO Pakistan (Pvt) Limited. Top 10 inclusive companies are HBL, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, Mobilink Bank, Faysal Bank Limited, The Aga Khan University, HBL Microfinance Bank, Nestlé Pakistan Limited, and top 20 inclusive companies are National Bank of Pakistan, Abacus, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Soneri Bank Limited, AGP Limited, BAT - GBS Pakistan, TPL Corp Limited, Engro Vopak Terminal Limited, Martin Dow Group.

Overall companies winning awards in selective categories are Jubilee Life Insurance, K-Electric, Engro Energy Limited, Yunus Textile Mills Limited, Bayer, Novo Nordisk Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Foodpanda Pakistan (Delivery Hero), Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited, Jaffer Business Systems Pvt Ltd, HRSG, HABIBMETRO Bank, Fatima Group, Mari Petroleum, Allied Bank Limited, Mashreq, Telenor Pakistan, JS Bank, Liberty Mills Limited, Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan State Oil, DVAGO Pharmacy & Wellness Experts, Millennium Education Group, Descon Engineering Limited, Kay and Emms (Pvt) Limited. GDEIB awards will be held at Marriott Karachi on 25 Feb, on the eve of International Women’s Day.