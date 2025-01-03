Illegal commercial properties sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The tehsil administration sealed illegal commercial properties in Bunglow chowk, Tandlianwala on Thursday. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Azka Saher with her team sealed the shops and warned the property owners to get their shops commercialised according to the building bylaws otherwise ready to face legal action. Later, the AC visited the centre set up in the tehsil for distribution of financial aid among deserving families under Benazir Income Support Programme and checked the arrangements there. She directed for ensuring sitting arrangements for women and speedy departmental service. She also talked with women and inquired about payment of installments.

Faisalabad commissioner resolves public complaints in open court

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed held an open court at her office and resolved a number of complaints about government departments on-the-spot here on Thursday. Talking to citizens who came to the open court for resolution of their grievances, she said that reforms were being made in all departments to resolve the outstanding issues of the people. She said that 250 uplift schemes of public welfare were being executed by the municipal corporation.

The schemes included repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads, streets, link roads and carpeting of streets. She said that steps were also underway to overcome traffic related issues on main roads. The street lights have been repaired while zebra crossings have been marked in front of the schools.