Interior Minister announces upgradation of National Police Academy

Federal Minister for Interior has announced a comprehensive upgrade of the National Police Academy (NPA) during a visit to its premises.

Inspecting the hostel, mess, and other sections, Naqvi reviewed the facilities provided to trainee officers and interacted with them to gather feedback. He also joined the trainees for a meal at the academy mess, commending the quality of the food.

In a subsequent meeting with the NPA head and other officials, the minister outlined plans for restructuring the academy. He directed immediate improvements in residential facilities for trainees and the hiring of an international consultant to develop a new master plan.

Naqvi revealed that Rs250 million would soon be transferred to the NPA by the National Police Foundation to enhance financial independence. He stressed the need to restructure the academy within three months and take swift action to grant it university status.

The minister also announced updates to the ASP course to align with modern requirements, along with the introduction of new training programs in counter-terrorism, anti-riot management, cybercrime, and other fields.

He emphasized appointing top-tier officers, similar to the standards of the Military Academy in Kakul, with improved allowances and facilities. Plans for a model police station and state-of-the-art training laboratories were also discussed.

Naqvi expressed his commitment to transforming the National Police Academy into an internationally recognized institution capable of training officers from across the globe.