Friday, January 03, 2025
Islampura Eaglets beat Uslim Club in West Zone Cricket C’ship

January 03, 2025
LAHORE  -  Islampura Eaglets Cricket Club defeated Uslim Cricket Club with a commanding 7-wicket victory in the West Zone Club Cricket Championship match at Wahdat Colony Ground. Batting first, Uslim Cricket Club scored 99 runs all out. Romel top-scored with 19, while Sameer added 11. For Islampura Eaglets, Asad Ullah claimed 4-21and Rafi Ullah 3/23.In response, Islampura Eaglets chased the target, losing three wickets. Abdul Rehman hammered unbeaten 51 and Niaz Khan unbeaten 21.For his match-winning knock, Abdul Rehman Subhani was named player of the match.

