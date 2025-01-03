Jhelum police claim arresting 1,445 criminals in 2024

Gujar khan - District Jhelum police released its annual performance report on Thursday in which it claimed to have arrested 1,445 criminals wanted in murder, robbery, theft, rape, and other cases in the year 2024. According to the data, Jhelum police, under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, arrested 86 robbery gangs and recovered looted items valuing around Rs. 80.67 million.

While talking to The Nation, a spokesperson for Jhelum police said that over 63 cases of murder and blind murder were registered during the last year and over 179 suspects were apprehended. The spokesperson added that over 215 cases of robbery were registered, in which 309 outlaws were arrested, adding that three cases of murder-robbery were registered and three suspects were held.

According to the data, 42 cases of child molestation were registered in the district, and 39 suspects were arrested. The spokesperson further said that 37 cases of rape were registered, in which 32 suspects have been arrested while 36 suspects were arrested in 21 cases of gangrape.

Talking about action against drug peddlers, the spokesperson said that over 577 cases were registered in the district in which 606 suspects were apprehended. He said that the recovered drugs included over 540 kg of hashish, 37 kg of heroin, 34 kg of ice, 52 kg of opium, and 4,407 bottles of liquor.

The spokesperson further said that 411 cases were registered against 414 arrested suspects for possessing illegal weapons and seized 321 pistols, 16 Kalashnikovs, 98 12-bore guns, 60 revolvers, and 4,060 bullets. During the crackdown against kite flying, 67 cases were registered and 75 suspects were arrested in the district, while over 18,618 kites and 732 stings were confiscated.

The spokesperson added that over 114,065 citizens benefitted from Police Khidmat Markaz in the district during 2024, while 58,493 tickets were issued for traffic violations and Rs. 30.58 million were collected in fines.

According to the Jhelum police spokesperson, DPO Nasir Bajwa gave punishments to over 430 cops in the district for negligence, while appreciation certificates were awarded to 788 policemen for excellent performance.

He further added that the DPO Bajwa held 570 open court forums in different police stations in the district and complaints of over 3,814 citizen were resolved through complaint cell.