KP CM Gandapur vows united effort to eradicate terrorism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to combat terrorism with the collective support of all provinces and the federal government.

Speaking to the media following the National Action Plan’s apex committee meeting in Islamabad on Friday, he emphasized a unified stance against terrorism.

“We will not tolerate terrorism in this country,” Gandapur declared. “The law and order situation was thoroughly reviewed in today’s meeting.”

He highlighted that all provinces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace across the nation.

Referring to the recent developments, Gandapur stated that this was the first meeting after the November 26 incident, during which he shared his concerns. He also acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices made by the armed forces, the Frontier Corps, and security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

“We are determined to go to any lengths to eliminate terrorism and restore peace,” he asserted.

Gandapur also addressed the situation in Kurram and Afghanistan, clarifying that the conflict in Kurram is not related to terrorism but stems from a dispute between two groups.

Expressing gratitude to the Jirga members for their efforts in resolving the conflict in Kurram, he assured that roads in the area would soon be reopened, providing relief to the people.