KPRA collects Rs24.2b in July-Dec time

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully collected Rs 24.2 billion in the first six months of the financial year 2024-25, marking an impressive 45% growth compared to the same period last year. Last year, it had collected Rs 16.7 billion in the first six months.

As per the details shared by the KPRA’s media wing, the Authority collected Rs 18.15 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs 6.07 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC), reflecting a 24% growth in sales tax on services and an astonishing 189 % growth in IDC. Last year, during the same period collections from sales tax on services amounted to Rs 14.6billion, while Rs 2.1billion was collected from the IDC. Director General KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, praised the dedication and hard work of the KPRA team, which has resulted in an impressive performance over the past six months. She expressed her confidence that with sustained efforts, not only will the annual revenue target be achieved, but it will also be exceeded significantly.

The Director General also extended her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have been instrumental in KPRA’s achievements so far.

Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Advisor to CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam. Their leadership, she noted, has been pivotal in enabling KPRA to implement effective strategies and move closer to its objectives.