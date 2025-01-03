Kurram peace committees established to address conflicts, ensure safety

Local peace committees, consisting of tribal, political, and community leaders from all sects, have been established to restore peace and ensure the safe passage of essential goods in Kurram.

The first convoy of vehicles carrying food and supplies is scheduled to depart from Thall to Parachinar on January 4, 2025, at 10 a.m., under police protection.

This initiative follows a peace agreement reached on January 1, where local leaders committed to setting aside personal and tribal disputes to ensure public safety.

Additional law enforcement agencies will remain on standby to address any emergencies.

Kurram’s ongoing issues stem from local land and tribal disputes, often misrepresented as sectarian violence. The agreement includes commitments to disarm within 15 days and dismantle bunkers within a month.

The peace committees include 27 members from Lower Kurram, led by former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah, and 48 members from Upper Kurram, chaired by ex-Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.