Leghari writes letters to CMs, AJK PM, federal ministers for ECBC-2023 implementation

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari has written letters to all Chief Ministers, Prime Minister AJK and federal ministers for implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) in the relevant Building laws under their domain.

In separate letters written to the Chief Ministers of Punjan, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal ministers for planning and federal minister for science and technology, Awais Leghari has urged for implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023).

In order to increase efficient utilization of energy and reduce its leakages/wastage, the federal minister has stressed on implementation of this Code for mutual benefit of government and consumers. An inefficient utilization of electricity in buildings results in an increase in utility bills. Similarly in peak summers for managing peak load of 60 to 80 hours, the power sector has to maintain a number of power plants which remain idle for rest of the year due to lower demands resulting in capacity and other allied payments making part of overall electricity tariff. Additionally, energy-efficient buildings contribute to the conservation of natural gas by reducing the need for heating during the winter season.

As the federal minister has identified peak load and its very short duration as one of the major reason for maintaining many power plants in the system, the implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 will also help in managing the peak demand helping the Power Sector to reduce operational costs and energy consumption.

The federal minister in his letter has proposed two pronged strategy to ensure sustainable development of the power sector and bolster economy of the country through energy efficiency in building sector.

The minister said that the building sector in Pakistan is a significant contributor to the national power crises, consuming over 60 percent of the total energy. This demand intensifies during summer, driven by high cooling loads from conventional building design that disregard energy efficiency during their design, construction, and operation phases. Recognizing this critical issue, the Prime Minister, during the strategic roadmap meeting on energy conservation held on February 1, 2023, directed NEECA to revise the Building Code of Pakistan (Energy Provisions 2011). In line with this directive development authorities were instructed to update their building bye laws to incorporate energy efficiency measures. The revised energy conservation building Code was approved by the Federal Cabinet on August 9, 2023, and subsequently, the National Economic Council directed all provinces to implement the ECBC-2023. It is essential to acknowledge that both public and private sectors play pivotal roles in shaping the energy dynamics of the building sector. Public sector investments mobilized trough the PSDP and provincial Annual Development Programs, along with private sector developments regulated by development authorities, municipalities, and local governments, provide a critical avenue for promoting energy efficiency.

These steps will not only help in addressing the prevailing power crisis but will also reduce energy consumption, lower operational costs, and promote sustainable growth, contributing to the long-term economic stability of Pakistan, Awais Leghari said. “I urge your esteemed office to take the lead in implementing ECBC-2023 across the province, ensuring a more energy–efficient and sustainable future for our country,” he added.

The federal minister expressed confidence that implementing this Code will result in lower operational costs and promote sustainable growth.