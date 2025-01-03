Local cement despatches decline by 4.76pc in Dec

ISLAMABAD - Local cement despatches by the industry during the month of December 2024 were 3.370 million tons compared to 3.539 million tons in December 2023, showing a decline of 4.76 percent.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), exports despatches increased by 49.35% as the volumes increased from 524,656 tons in December 2023 to 783,550 tons in December 2024. Total cement despatches during December 2024 were 4.154 million tons against 4.063 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year, showing an increase of 2.23%.

In December 2024, north based cement mills despatched 2.9 million tons cement, showing a decline of 3.71% against 3.012 million tons despatches in December 2023. South based mills despatched 1.254 million tons cement during December 2024 that was 19.25% more compared to the despatches of 1.052 million tons during December 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 2.786 million tons cement in domestic markets in December 2024, showing a decline of 5.11% against 2.936 million tons despatches in December 2023. South based mills despatched 584,684 tons cement in local markets during December 2024 that was also 3.04% less compared to the despatches of 603,010 during December 2023.

Exports from north based mills increased by 50.18% as the quantities increased from 75,967 tons in December 2023 to 114,089 tons in December 2024. Exports from south also increased by 49.20% to 669,461 tons in December 2024 from 448,689 tons during the same month last year.

During the first six months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 22.933 million tons that is 3.97% lower than 23.881 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 18.122 million tons against 20.228 million tons during same period last year, showing a reduction of 10.41%. Export despatches were 31.69% more as the volumes increased to 4.810 million tons during the first six months of current fiscal year compared to 3.653 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 15.185 million tons cement domestically during the first six months of current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 9.46% than cement despatches of 16.772 million tons during July-December 2023. Exports from north increased by 28.81% percent to 992,413 tons during July-December 2024 compared with 770,470 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by north based mills reduced by 7.78% to 16.177 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 17.542 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by south based mills during July-December 2024 were 2.937 million tons, showing reduction of 15.02% over 3.456 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south increased by 32.47% to 3.817 million tons during July-December 2024 compared with 2.882 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by south based mills increased by 6.57% to 6.755 million tons during first six months of current financial year from 6.339 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of APCMA expressed grave concerns over the continuous decline in local cement demand. He emphasized that local offtake plays a major role in the industry’s as well as economic growth. “Reduction of duties and taxes by the government can bring the cost of the commodity down which can boost the sales and enable the sector to use its idle capacity,” he added.