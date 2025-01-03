LUMHS conducts computer-based entry test for undergraduate degree programs

HYDERABAD - The Computer Based Pre-Admission Entry Test was conducted for admission in various Undergraduate Degree Programs at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro here Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the university had recently introduced the computer based testing service to ensure the process of admissions to be implemented purely on merit basis.

He further expressed, that a total number of 4665 candidates will be appearing in the test, which was scheduled to be conducted in three days with multiple shifts from January the 2nd to 4rth, and 750 students shall be admitted in the University on merit basis for different degree programs including Doctor of Physical Therapy, Pharm–D, BS Nursing, Physician Associate, BS BioMedical Engineering, BS Business and Information Technology, BS Health Informatics and Management System, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Radiologic Technology, BS Molecular Biology and Genetics and BS Forensic Toxicology. The Vice Chancellor further added that the University had commenced various new degree programs, which will be beneficial for the students to secure their career within the country as well as abroad.

According to the spokesperson of LUMHS, a total number of 1849 candidates appeared in the test on first day, whereas 1547 will be appearing tomorrow the 3rd January and 1242 on 4th January.