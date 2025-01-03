Media role vital in pinpointing issues in society

Peshawar - District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday said that the media is the fourth pillar of the state as it serves as the eyes and ears of the government and the administration.

“The media should identify the problems, and we will find solutions together,” he said this while addressing a ‘Meet the Press” program here at the press club here. SP Traffic Saeed Khan, DSP City Ajab Khan and other officials were also present at this occasion.

Zahoor Babar Afridi congratulated the newly elected unopposed cabinet including Muhammad Riaz Mayar president, Hidayat-ur-Rehman Hoti Vice President, Pervez Khan General Secretary, Amir Shoaib aa Joint Secretary and Pervez Shaheen as Finance Secretary.

On the occasion, DPO Zahoor Afridi gave a detailed briefing about the police performance in the last year. He added that district police have arrested 2,520 wanted persons and 1,241 facilitators and registered 20,786 FIRs of different nature during the last year. He added that 223 people died in firing across the district, 3 police cops were martyred and 12 police cops got injured in militancy incidents.

He added that 45 dacoits involved in robberies were arrested, 1,201 accused of aerial firing were arrested. He added that 495 Kalashnikov rifle, 148 Kalakov rifle, 390 rifles, 464 guns, 8,608 pistols and 123,864 rounds, 1,750 kg of hashish, 46 kg of heroin, 316 kg Ice, 1.5 kg of opium and 653 liters of alcohol were recovered during different operations in the last year.

He added that police also arrested 192 gamblers. Afridi said that services were provided to 67,663 people at Mardan police service centre.

He added that 22,643 applications for driving licences were processed in the last year.

DPO said that 2,173 applications were disposed of under police access service and Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

He added that services were provided to 23825 people through foreign disk. The DPO added that 183 reports of missing children were reported in the last year however all the missing children were solved. He appealed to the masses to cooperate with police and give information about aerial firing, narcotics sellers and suspected people.