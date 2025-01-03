Mercy appeals of 19 May 9 riots convicts accepted

RAWALPINDI - The military courts on Thursday accepted the mercy petition of as many as 19 convicts and pardoned them as per law.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy/remission in their punishments.

“A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions. About 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal while, the petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law,” the ISPR said in the statement

The mercy petitions of remaining convicts will be decided in a due course of time, following the legal process.

Those whose punishment has been remitted include; Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan, Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed, Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed, Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan, Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan, Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi, Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan, Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar, Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt, Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil, Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad, Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain, and Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem.

The ISPR said that the 19 convicts whose mercy petitions have been accepted, all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.

It also said that all those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the Constitution.

The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy, ISPR said.

Earlier in April 2024, the release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.

The May 9 riots refer to the violent protests triggered by the arrest of the PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case in 2023.

The protests saw attacks on public and military installations — including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Lahore corps commander house, also known as Jinnah House, and several other premises across the country.

The military trials were initially halted after a Supreme Court ruling; however, the constitutional bench directed that the cases pending due to the earlier order be finalised and judgements in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced.

The Khan-founded party, while distancing itself from the violent protests, has not only demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 events but also announced to challenge the military court convictions while labelling the civilians’ trial “a blatant violation of justice”.