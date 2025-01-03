Friday, January 03, 2025
Minister chairs meeting on revenue management

Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Peshawar  -  Minister for Revenue & Estate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, chaired a meeting with Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Javed Marwat to address critical issues affecting the department.

The meeting focused on identifying and implementing solutions to improve revenue management and estate affairs in the province.

The minister emphasized the importance of weekly visits to ensure consistent monitoring of progress in revenue and estate operations. Updates on the progress of the department and activities of the Service Delivery Centers (SDC) were also reviewed.

Additionally, the minister announced visits to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to oversee local operations and address specific challenges on the ground. The meeting also highlighted the need to curb interference in departmental matters and tackle illegal activities that hinder effective governance.

To enhance overall performance, the minister stressed the implementation of a robust Performance Management System. He further said that the Revenue & Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains committed to resolving ongoing challenges and ensuring sustainable progress for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

