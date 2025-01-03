Friday, January 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Misinformation case: ATC extends judicial remand of woman

The IO informed the court that the challan (charge sheet) was in the final stages

Misinformation case: ATC extends judicial remand of woman
Our Staff Reporter
January 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Sarah Khan, accused of inciting public unrest by falsely claiming to be the mother of an alleged rape victim from a private college in Lahore, for another eight days. Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill upon the expiry of her judicial remand. The investigating officer informed the court that the challan (charge sheet) was in the final stages of preparation and would be filed soon. He requested the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused. Upon hearing this, the court extended the judicial remand for another eight days and ordered the accused to be produced upon the expiry of the remand term on January 10. The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). In a video widely circulated on social media, the accused claimed to be the mother of a student allegedly assaulted at a private college in Lahore. The video caused significant panic, anger, and fear among students, leading to protests and chaos at the institution.

Pakistan and Iran conduct joint naval drills to enhance cooperation

Police alleged that the video was fabricated to gain social media views, with false claims intended to stir emotions and spread misinformation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025