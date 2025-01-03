Friday, January 03, 2025
MoCC, AKF agree to cooperate in enhancing livelihood security

MoCC, AKF agree to cooperate in enhancing livelihood security
Web Desk
9:25 PM | January 03, 2025
National

The Ministry of Climate Change and the Aga Khan Foundation-Pakistan have agreed to cooperate in enhancing livelihood security and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in Pakistan's rural and coastal areas.

To this effect, a Letter of Understanding was signed in Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said such collaborations would significantly strengthen government's efforts to promote inclusive and climate-resilient socio-economic development in the country.

Under the Letter of Understanding, cooperation will be enhanced in the coastal regions of Sindh and rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

