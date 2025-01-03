MoU marks Year of Quantum Science & Tech

Dir upper - A cake-cutting ceremony and a walk were organized to mark the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, 2025 at the University of Malakand (UoM).

The Department of Physics and Center for Computational Materials Science UoM had organized the cake cutting ceremony and Quantum Walk.

Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Chairman, Department of Physics & Director, Center for Computational Materials Science, UoM Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, Dean of Computing & Engineering, Hamayun Khan, Provincial Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, faculty members, research scholars and students were present.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and Prof Dr Fida Younas Khattak at University of Malakand highlighted the significance of quantum science and technology in solving the real world problems. They emphasized to harness the power of quantum science and technology to develop new medicines, sustainable energy resources and ultra-fast computers to transform people’s lives.

Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad vowed to empower young minds with knowledge, skills and latest research in quantum science and technology to make a positive impact.

Hamayun Khan pledged to extend full support to unlock the full potential of quantum science and technology and build a thriving future for the young generation. He also planted a sapling at the university campus.

The event was organized in the supervision of Dr Javid assistant professor physics department.