NA panel expresses concern over rapid cases of child abuse

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Thursday expressed grave concern over the rapid growth of child begging, child abuse and increase in use of drugs in private and government educational institutions. The panel directed the Ministry of Human Rights and National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) to take effective measures to curb these social evils.

The Committee urged upon the need for introduction of effective legislation and proper implementation of existing laws to protect the rights of child.

The Committee also invited proposals from the Ministry to strengthen NCRC so that the protection of child could be implemented in a real sense.

The Committee recommended that the Ministry may develop proper liaison with the Education Ministry to create awareness about drugs, child abuse and use of social media platforms to prevent young generation from these social evils.