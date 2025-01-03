Nine pumping stations restored in Lyari, says Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 9 pumping stations in Lyari have been restored, and efforts have been made to beautify the roads around sewage pumping stations. He made these remarks on Thursday after inaugurating Shaheed Waja Ahmed Karim Dad Family Park, Maula Madad Pumping Station, and Shakoor Shaheed Pumping Station during his visit to Lyari.

After inaugurating Waja Ahmed Karim Dad Family Park in Miran Naka, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he had come to inaugurate the public welfare projects carried out by the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lyari. He said that this park has been dedicated to Lyari’s renowned social leader Shaheed Waja Karim Dad. The Pakistan Peoples Party never forgets its martyrs, he noted. He said that in order to save it from drug addicts, we have inaugurated this park today. This was not just a park; it was a sewage pumping station and we have transformed the area around the sewage pumping station into a park, he said.

He said that a park has also been built around the Jamila Pumping Station in Lyari. Regarding the inauguration of Maula Madad Pumping Station and Shakoor Shaheed Pumping Station, he stated that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to solve the issues of water scarcity and load-shedding in Lyari. He said that 18 new pumps have been installed for nine pumping stations of the Water Corporation, and ten additional vertical pumps have been bought to avoid problems in Lyari.

He said that we have also bought new generators to ensure there are no difficulties due to load shedding. Work is ongoing for the restoration of the Jamila Pumping Station and Shireen Jinnah Colony’s pumping station. He added that the city has a network of sewage, and water theft occurs in Lyari through it. To address this, a project has been planned to lay an elevated line of three. We will work on this project ourselves. In August, a new canal will be laid for water supply from the Hub Dam.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, CEO of Water and Sewerage Corporation Asadullah Khan, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in city council Dil Muhammad, Jumman Durrani, local leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Lyari, district office-bearers, elected representatives, workers, and others were also present at the occasion.

He said that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the journey of Karachi’s development will continue, and this process of construction and development will continue in all seven districts of Karachi. The future will prove to be prosperous for this city, he concluded. Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed displeasure over the lack of progress on the development work at Sangam Cricket Ground in Federal B Area and ordered the suspension of the concerned Deputy Director. He stated that those hindering Karachi’s development would not be tolerated, he made these remarks during a visit to Sangam Cricket Ground in the Federal B Area on Thursday.

He said that the development in Karachi is progressing robustly, and parks and sports grounds created for public convenience will be restored and improved at all costs.

He emphasized that the new year is the year of Karachi’s development, and efforts will be made to restore the city’s lights, colors, aspirations, and hopes.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that development work under the ADP scheme should have commenced at Sangam Cricket Ground, which would have provided opportunities for youth to engage in sports activities and encouraged talented players at the local level.

He further noted that sports activities are being promoted at the grassroots level in Karachi, and the restoration of open spaces and parks aims to provide better and higher-quality recreational facilities to the public. Development projects are ongoing at an equal pace in all districts of Karachi, and the city’s basic infrastructure is being enhanced through an effective strategy, he added.

He assured that even more comprehensive development work will be carried out in Karachi during the new year.