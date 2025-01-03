No Reforms in 2024

With a heavy heart, I must say that in 2023, we were stuck in stagnation, and as 2024 began, many leaders and politicians made bold promises of change. Yet, those promises proved hollow. What have they accomplished? Nothing. Instead, we faced even more challenges this year than expected. The poor, who struggled to eat three meals a day in 2023, were reduced to begging in 2024. Our country became a subject of ridicule, and many Pakistanis were forcibly sent back from other nations.

Inflation persisted, making 2024 as burdensome as 2023. Meanwhile, the education system deteriorated. Cheating became rampant, as illustrated by the MDCAT debacle where students achieved implausible scores. Promises to address these issues remain unfulfilled. Protests for basic rights have been ignored, and justice remains elusive.

Labourers continue to suffer, bomb blasts have claimed lives, and regional tensions persist. Even agriculture, the backbone of our economy, faltered, leaving people struggling to access basic food items.

From this perspective, 2023 now seems better than 2024. Our country made changes, but unfortunately, they were negative. Dear government, we have endured enough. As 2025 approaches, we hope your actions will bring positive change and spare us from further hardship.

ALI HASSAN,

Hub.