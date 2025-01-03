Noor stuns top seed Shiza in National Ranking Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Noor Malik stunned top seed Shiza Sajid in the ladies singles second round match at the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the ladies singles second round, Noor Malik played well against top seed Shiza Sajid, outpacing her 6-4, 6-4. The exciting match witnessed intense rallies and strategic gameplay from both players. Noor’s aggressive baseline strokes and sharp net play proved too much for Shiza, who struggled to find her rhythm throughout the contest. Speaking after the match, Noor Malik expressed her delight at the victory. “It’s always a challenge playing against a top seeds. I knew I had to bring my A-game and stay mentally strong throughout. I am happy with how I executed my game plan and kept my nerves under control.”

In other ladies singles matches, Mahrukh Sajid beat Natasha Zaman 6-2,6-0, Soha Ali got w/o against Zaira Ahmad, Lalarukh Sajid beat Laiba Iqbal 6-1,7-5, Labika Durab beat Sofia Tariq 6-0,6-0 and Amna Ali Qayum beat Amna Khan 6-0,6-1.

In the men’s singles second round matches, Abdullah Adnan beat Uzair Khan 6-3,6-0, Muzammil Murtaza beat Omer Jawad 6-0,6-1, Barkatullah beat Heera Ashiq 6-2,2-6,6-3, Aqeel Khan beat Saqib Hayat 6-2,6-3, Shahzad Khan beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-0,6-0, Muhammad Shoaib beat Hamza Asim 6-2,6-2, Muhammad Abid beat Muhammad Salar 6-1,6-0 and Yousaf Khalil beat Hamza Roman 6-3,6-0.

In the boys U18 singles quarterfinals, Muhammad Yahya beatAhtesham Humayun 2-6,6-4,7-5, Bilal Asim beatHmza Asim 6-4,6-4, Abubakar Talha beat Asad Zaman 6-3,6-0 and Hamza Roman beat M Salar 6-0,7-6(5). In the boys U14 singles second round, Razik Sultan beat Arsh Imran 4-0,4-3, Junaid Khan beat MAyan 4-2,4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Zain Sheikh 4-0,4-0 and Ruhab Faisal beat M Faizan 4-0,4-0.