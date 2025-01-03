Friday, January 03, 2025
Omar Ayub calls for Imran Khan’s immediate release

Omar Ayub calls for Imran Khan's immediate release
Web Desk
1:04 PM | January 03, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Friday urged the immediate release of party founder Imran Khan, along with other detained leaders and workers. Speaking to the media, Ayub reiterated PTI’s stance on negotiations with the government, emphasizing that the party has already conveyed its demands, including the release of its members and a judicial investigation into the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

He called for granting PTI leaders access to Imran Khan, who has been held in Adiala Jail for several months. Ayub criticized the detention of the former prime minister, claiming it is unlawful and based on unfounded charges.

“The uncertainty in the country will persist until the supremacy of the constitution and law is upheld,” he remarked, highlighting Imran Khan’s consistent advocacy for constitutional and legal supremacy.

Ayub also criticized the government’s performance, pointing to ongoing gas and electricity outages during the winter season despite claims of progress.

