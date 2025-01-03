Pakistan and Iran conduct joint naval drills to enhance cooperation

Pakistan and Iran held a joint naval exercise, Passage Exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability between their navies and promoting mutual learning through coordinated activities.

The exercise took place during the visit of Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship Dasht, to Port Bandar Abbas in Iran. The flotilla was led by Commodore Muhammad Umair, Commander of the 14th Destroyer Squadron.

During the visit, the mission commander held meetings with Iranian naval leadership. Discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and strengthening maritime security cooperation.

Previous engagements

In December, Pakistan Navy Ship Saif conducted a joint patrol and passage exercise with the Royal Navy of Oman vessel AL-Seeb and Spanish Navy ship Santa Maria as part of Focused Operation Karakoram Resolve.

The operation, led by Pakistan under the Combined Task Force, aimed to foster synergy and mutual understanding among regional navies while showcasing their ability to undertake joint operations. PMSA ship Kashmir also participated in the operation, further demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to regional maritime security and collaboration.